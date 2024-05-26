2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report – Bofoakwa Tano 0-2 Medeama SC

Medeama SC have moved within six points of leaders FC Samartex 1996 and third on the table after a vital 2-0 win at Bofoakwa Tano on matchday-31 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Bofo defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau put the ball in his own net on the stroke of the first half before Bernandinho Osae Tetteh put the icing on the cake with a sublime finish five minutes to regulation time.

The defending champions bagged their fourth win on the road have now moved six points within leaders FC Samartex with three matches left to spare.

The result also means Bofoakwa Tano sit firmly in the relegation trap-net in 17th position with 33 points from 31 matches.

The Mauve and Yellow will now attempt to chase leaders Samartex ahead of the remaining three crucial matches.

Aduana FC and Medeama are both on 49 points, six adrift of the Aboi-based side with three matches left to end the season.