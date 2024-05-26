2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Great Olympics 3-2 Berekum Chelsea

Great Olympics may have gotten a lifeline in their relegation battle after beating Berekum Chelsea in a five-goal thriller at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26 2024.

Both Isaac Mensah and Stephen Amankona scored a brace for their respective teams but the hosts scored a third to claim all three points.

Mensah opened the scoring for Great Olympics on 27 minutes which put his team in front at half time.

After recess, Amankona netted the equalizer for the Bibires in the 62nd minute but the Dade Boys restored their lead after just four minutes.

Mensah scored his second in the 66th minute to give his team the lead for the second time in the game.

The visitors were awarded a penalty on 72 minutes and up stepped Amankona restore parity again after netting his second.

Great Olympics managed to get the winner some minutes later to seal all three points.

Despite the win, the Dade Boys remain in the relegation zone in 16th position with 36 points but Jimmy Cobblah's side have a game in hand.

Berekum Chelsea are in 8th position with 44 points and will travel back to the Golden City Park to face another relegation-haunted side, Real Tamale United for their next game.

Olympics will travel to Kumasi to face Asante Kotoko for their next game.