2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report – Heart of Lions 2-0 Samartex

Heart of Lions secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Samartex on Sunday at the Kpando Stadium, delaying Samartex's bid to clinch the league title for the first time.

Samartex entered the match knowing a win would secure them the championship, but Heart of Lions, fighting for survival, had other plans. With this win, Lions boosted their hopes of staying in the league.

Ebenezer Abban emerged as the hero for the Lions, scoring both goals in the second half. The defender broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute and sealed the victory with a penalty in the 92nd minute.

With this win, Lions are now two points above the relegation zone and will aim to maintain their form and secure positive results in their remaining three games to ensure their survival.

Samartex need just one win to claim the title and will look to achieve this in their home game against Bibiani Gold Stars next week.