2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Karela United 2-1 Nsoatreman FC

Karela United produced another impressive display at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex to beat Nsoatreman FC in their matchday 31 fixture on Saturday, May 25 2024.

The Pride and Passion went into this game eager to steer clear the relegation zone.

Welbeck Takyi's 16th minute strike for the hosts gave them the precious lead the craved.

They held on to go into the break with that narrow lead.

Nsoatreman fought back after recess and Collins Kofi Cudjoe netted the equalizer on 55 minutes for the visitors.

Karela however, restored their lead after 10 minutes with Fataw Mohammed scoring what proved to be the winning goal in the 66th minute.

The win moves Karela into 12th position on the league standing with 40 points and they look set to extend their stay in the top flight.

Nsoatreman failed to make it back-to-back wins and they drop to 6th position with 45 points.

Maxwell Konadu and his charges may give up on the title race and hope for a top four finish.

Karela will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC for their next game while Nsoatreman will host Accra Lions.