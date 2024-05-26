2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Real Tamale United 1-0 Legon Cities

The bottom-placed Real Tamale United is not giving up their fight for survival in the Ghana Premier League after defying the odds to beat Legon Cities FC.

The Pride of the North managed to one goal past Cities at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre in Nalerigu on Sunday.

Alhassan Mankuyeli's 11th goal of the season was enough to give RTU the maximum points of the match as they move above 30 points after 30 matches.

Despite the win, RTU are still seven points away from safety with four matches left for the season to be over. They must win all of the remaining games to be able to survive.

Mankuyeli scored on the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute after converting a penalty kick handing the Royals their eighth straight away defeat.

RTU's next match will be a trip from the North to Berekum Chelsea with Cities playing as hosts to another struggling side Bofoakwa Tano FC.

Cities are 11th on the league table with 41 points amassed from 31 matches.