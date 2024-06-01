2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs. Great Olympics

Asante Kotoko will be riding high into their upcoming match against Great Olympics on Sunday, following a crucial 2-0 victory over their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors delivered a dominant performance in Kumasi, and they are eager to secure back-to-back wins against another Accra-based club.

A win for Kotoko would bolster their chances of securing a top-four finish as they aim to conclude the season on a strong note.

On the other hand, Great Olympics need three points to bolster their fight against relegation.

Kotoko will be without their in-form striker, Steven Mukwala, whose brace was instrumental in their win against Hearts of Oak.

Mukwala is currently on international duty with Uganda. Despite his absence, Kotoko can rely on their solid defensive record at home, boasting three consecutive clean sheets in recent matches.

Great Olympics also come into this match with some momentum, having secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Berekum Chelsea.

However, their defence remains a significant concern, having conceded goals in each of their last nine matches.

Historically, encounters between Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics have been competitive.

Since April 2021, the two teams have met six times, with Kotoko winning twice, Great Olympics winning once, and three matches ending in draws.

Asante Kotoko's recent form and home advantage make them favourites, but Great Olympics’ urgency to escape relegation could make for a fiercely contested match.

Both teams have much at stake, promising an exciting encounter for the fans.