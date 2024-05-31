2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Aduana FC

Bechem United are aiming for a top-four finish as they prepare to face Aduana FC at Nana Gyeabour Park on Saturday.

While Bechem United strive for a strong finish, Aduana FC have their sights set on securing second place or even winning the league title if they triumph in their remaining three games.

Currently trailing league leaders Samartex by six points, Aduana FC are determined to stay in the title race, despite the odds.

Bechem United, coming off a defeat to Accra Lions last Saturday, will likely focus on strengthening their defence, having conceded goals in eight consecutive matches under coach Seth Osei Wire.

In contrast, Aduana FC are in high spirits, having secured victories in their last two games against Nations and Hearts of Oak, extending their unbeaten streak to three matches. Their defensive performance has been impeccable, with three consecutive clean sheets.

Since April 2021, Bechem United and Aduana FC have faced each other six times. Bechem United have won three of these encounters, one match ended in a draw, and Aduana FC have won twice.

In their earlier meeting this season in Dormaa, Aduana FC secured a 1-0 victory. Overall, Bechem United have scored six goals in these six head-to-head matches, while Aduana FC have netted twice, giving Bechem United a better recent head-to-head record against Aduana FC.