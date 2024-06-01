2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs. Karela United

Dreams FC hope to bounce back to winning ways as they welcome Karela United to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalists are struggling to stay out of relegation contention, but they can always count on their outstanding matches.

Despite being beaten 2-1 by Bibiani Gold Stars in their last match, they aim to defeat Karela United to get back on track.

Dreams FC have two outstanding games; however, dropping points could be costly as they sit just two points above the drop zone.

Karela United, on the other hand, approach the match in good spirits after a 2-1 win against Nsoatreman.

Nonetheless, Karela's defence has been shaky, conceding goals in six consecutive away matches.

Since April 2021, Dreams FC and Karela have met six times. Dreams FC have won twice, with two matches ending in a draw, and Karela also winning twice.

Their earlier meeting this season ended in a goalless draw. Both teams have scored four goals each in these encounters, showing an almost identical head-to-head record.