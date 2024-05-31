2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs. Nations FC

Hearts of Oak continue to endure their struggles in the Ghana Premier League this season as they come up against Nations FC on Friday in a matchday 32 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians will need to put aside last week's defeat to bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko SC in the Super Clash to confront Nations with a tactful mindset.

Hearts presently found themselves in the relegation dogfight after managing just one victory in their last five league matches and only two wins in the last nine.

The famous Rainbow club are sitting just one place above the drop zone with just two points difference between them and the last three teams on the league standings.

The Phobians will miss the services of midfielder RaviÃ¨re Glid Otanga Mvouo, who has joined the Congolese national team for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nations have dipped in form lately, and that has affected their chances of challenging the premiership title having dropped from second place to fourth on the standings.

The top-flight newbies are currently trailing the league leaders by seven points after managing just one victory in the last seven matches.

Recording a loss in Friday's encounter could see Nations' top four hopes also taken a nosedive with Accra Lions and Nsoatreman FC leapfrog them.

Since their stunning away win over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Nations have lost all of the last four games on the road without scoring a single goal.