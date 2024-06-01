2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Legon Cities host relegation-threatened Bofoakwa Tano at the Theatre of Dreams for their matchday 32 premier league fixture on Saturday, June 1 2024.

Despite being in 12th position on the league standings with 41 points, Cities are still not safe from relegation and must win their remaining games to be home and dry.

The Royals will be eager to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Bofo on Saturday.

Fabin’s team have struggled for consistency this term. They have tasted consecutive defeats in their last two matches and have won two of their last five. Any further slip up at this stage would be costly for Cities.

The Royals have not lost at home in 2024 and they have won four and drawn one of their last five home games. They would want to ensure their home dominance counts in this game to ease any relegation fears.

Bofo are deep in the relegation mire and a defeat on Saturday could mean an early return to the second-tier of Ghana football.

This makes their visit to The Theatre of Dreams a must win game but the Hunters have been bad travelers on their return to the top flight.

Bofo have failed to win in their last six games and they are yet to record their first away win of the campaign which makes claiming all three points an uphill task if not impossible.

The Hunters must go all out if they want to boost their chances of survival in the top flight.

This, however promises to be a tasty clash as a win is crucial for both teams.