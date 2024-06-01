2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview- Medeama SC vs Heart of Lions

Medeama SC will go second on the Ghana Premier League table with a home win against Heart of Lions on Sunday if Aduana Stars fail to win at Bechem United today.

The defending champions, who are six points behind leaders FC Samartex 1996, will be aiming to push the title race to the final day as they host Lions at the Akoon Community park.

The Mauve and Yellow are tied on same point with Aduana Stars in third but could overtake the Fire Club if they win and Aduana slip at Bechem United on Saturday.

Lions are just two points above the relegation zone in 13th position with 38 points from 31 matches so far. The Kpando-based side will need to put up a big performance in Tarkwa to continue their survival push.

Medeama SC have accumulated 49 points after 31 matches and are currently 3rd on the league table. The Mauve and Yellow have recorded 3 consecutive wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in their last 5 encounters.

They have managed to secure 34 points at home, scoring 15 and conceding 4 goals. They are ranked as the 5th best home performers in the league this season.

They’ve lost just one game at home heading into this fixture after 15 appearances and are among the teams with the least number of goals conceded at home.

Heart of Lions are unbeaten in their last 5 league games with 4 wins and a draw. The Kpando based have accumulated 38 points after 31 matches and are currently 13th on the table.

They have managed to secure 8 points away from home this season, scoring 9 and conceding 19. They are ranked as the 3rd away least performers.

Heart of Lions head into this fixture after recording their first ever away victory in this campaign against Dreams FC. Defending champions Medeama SC are yet to host Heart of Lions at home in the league after Heart of Lions returning into the top-flight in the 2023/24 season.

Medeama SC goes into the game with quality players like, Kamaradini Mamudu, Derrick Fordjour, Diawisie Taylor, Manuel Mantey, Kofi Asmah, Fatawu Sulemana, Bernardinho Tetteh, Michael Enu, Godknows Dzakpasu, Nurudeen Abdulai, Denis Adoma, Emmanuel Cudjoe, Kelvin Nkrumah and Hamidu Abdul Fatawu all fit and well prepared for the game on Sunday.

Heart of Lions skipper Ebenezer Abban has banged in 9 league goals and will be available for the game with the likes of Christian Boateng, Yaw Danso, Ruben Hennessey, Mustapha Yakubu, Emmanuel Sakyi, Bismarck Anim, Akwasi Duah, Denis Hutor, Abdul Musah, Kwesi Pong and Yusif Afful could all be available for the match.