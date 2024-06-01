2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview- Nsoatreman FC vs Accra Lions

FA Cup finalist, Nsoatreman FC will host Accra Lions at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah II Park on Sunday on matchday 32 of the Ghana Premier League.

Only two points separate the two teams ahead of the game, with Accra Lions sitting sixth while Nsoatreman lay seventh on the table.

Nsoatreman FC and Accra Lions have met three times in the domestic topflight league with the Accra-based club holding an advantage over their opponents.

Accra Lions have won two of the three games and will be hoping to continue their positive run against Maxwell Konadu's team.

However, the Nsoatre-based club are strong at home and holds a good record at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah Stadium.

Nsoatreman have won two and lost three of their last five matches while Accra Lions have lost only one in the same number of games. Accra Lions have won two and drawn two in the process.

With a fluid strike force, consisting of Mohammed Yahaya, Daniel Awuni and Dominic Amponsah, Lions have been very dangerous when attacking.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman will count on the experience of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar, Meider Kwabena Owusu and Eric Osei Bonsu.