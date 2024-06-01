2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview – Samartex FC vs. Bibiani Gold Stars

Samartex FC will aim to tighten their grip on the premier league title when they welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena for the Western derby on Sunday, June 2 2024.

Despite succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Heart of Lions last weekend, the Timber Giants have a six-point lead atop the league standing.

A win against the visiting Miners would inch them closer to their first premier league trophy.

They could be handed a huge boost if second-placed, Aduana Stars fail to win away to Bechem United on Saturday.

However, Samartex would want to take their destiny into their hands and see off their neighbours in style on Sunday.

The league leaders have won 14 and lost just one of their home games so far and a win against Gold Stars should be a foregone conclusion.

The Miners are the mostly unlikely opponents to cause an upset in Samreboi given their poor away record this season.

Frimpong Manso’s team has won just one away game this term. They shook off their heavy defeat away to Nsoatreman to beat Dreams at Dun’s Park but would have dig deep to stop Samartex.

Gold Stars are 10th on the league standing with 43 points after steering clear the danger zone and Manso will be keen for a strong finish to their campaign but the Timber will be strong for them.