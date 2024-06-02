2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 0-1 Great Olympics

Great Olympics secured a crucial morale-boosting victory in their fight against relegation by defeating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in Abrankese on Sunday.

The decisive moment came in the 43rd minute when midfielder Raymond Grippman found the back of the net, securing three vital points for Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The match could have taken a different turn early on, as Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala missed a penalty for Kotoko, which proved costly in the end.

Despite holding 62% of the possession, Kotoko struggled to break down Olympics' disciplined defence. Olympics executed their game plan effectively, sitting back to absorb the pressure and picking their moments to counterattack.

This defeat halts Kotoko's momentum, which had been building after their victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak the previous week.

Despite the setback, Kotoko remain in 10th place in the league standings. The loss underscores the challenges they face in maintaining consistent form.

For Great Olympics, this victory provides a glimmer of hope in their relegation battle.

Although they remain in the relegation zone, they have an outstanding game that could prove pivotal.

They now face a must-win clash against city rivals Hearts of Oak, with both sides desperate to secure their spots in the league.