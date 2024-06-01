2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report – Bechem United 1-0 Aduana FC

Aduana FC's hopes of bouncing back to fight for the Ghana Premier League title were dashed after a narrow 1-0 loss to Bechem United on Saturday at the Nana Fosu-Gyeabour Park.

Bechem United had been formidable at home, having not lost any of their last seven games, including a victory over FC Samartex. In contrast, Aduana FC had struggled on the road, with only one victory in their last 10 away matches, which came against Hearts of Oak.

Despite Aduana FC recovering from a poor run with two wins in their last three games, the Hunters proved too tough for the Ogya boys. Bechem United capitalised on their home advantage, securing a crucial victory in the matchday 32 fixture to end Aduana's title ambitions.

The decisive moment came in the 76th minute when Emmanuel Owusu's strike ensured all three points for Bechem United.

The defeat means Aduana FC can no longer win the title even if the league leaders Samartex lose all their remaining matches. The Samreboi-based side, FC Samartex, have a six-point lead and could extend it in their next game against Bibiani Gold Stars. Additionally, they have a superior head-to-head record, which determines the winner in tie-breaker situations.

Bechem United, on the other hand, has moved up to fifth on the table with 47 points and two games remaining. They will now aim to finish in the top four, solidifying a strong season finish.