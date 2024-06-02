2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Real Tamale United

Berekum Chelsea made light work of bottom-placed Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League after seeing them off in a matchday 32 fixture on Sunday.

The Bibires claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory to condemn the Northerners to relegation after three top-flight campaigns.

Two goals from Kusi Pandrous and the league's leading scorer Stephen Amankona in the first half ensured the three points in Berekum as Chelsea moved up on the standings.

Pandrous opened the scoring of the match in the 38th minute after Chelsea's dominance over RTU paid off.

Amankona extended his lead in the top scoring chart after adding another goal to his tally to double the advantage for Chelsea on the brink of half-time.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has now bagged 16 goals in 27 appearances in the premiership this season.

Chelsea are presently sitting in the 7th position with 47 points from 32 matches.

RTU remains in the bottom of the log with 31 points and are 9 more away from the safety places. Despite having a game in hand, it's not enough to save them from exiting elite football next season.