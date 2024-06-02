2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Dreams FC 1-0 Karela United

Dreams FC returned to winning ways with a slender victory over Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday.

After losing their previous match, a defeat could have dropped Dreams FC into the relegation zone, but a crucial first-half goal secured an important win.

The decisive moment came just before the halftime break, when young and talented midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah found the back of the net.

His goal proved to be the difference in the match, as Dreams FC defended resolutely to protect their lead.

Karela United, despite their efforts, left the stadium with their heads down, unable to breach the Dreams FC defence.

The win moves Dreams FC to 14th place, with two outstanding matches that could further improve their standing.

Karela United, meanwhile, are just a point above the relegation zone in 15th place.