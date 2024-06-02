GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Dreams FC 1-0 Karela United

Published on: 02 June 2024
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Dreams FC 1-0 Karela United
Dreams FC

Dreams FC returned to winning ways with a slender victory over Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday.

After losing their previous match, a defeat could have dropped Dreams FC into the relegation zone, but a crucial first-half goal secured an important win.

The decisive moment came just before the halftime break, when young and talented midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah found the back of the net.

His goal proved to be the difference in the match, as Dreams FC defended resolutely to protect their lead.

Karela United, despite their efforts, left the stadium with their heads down, unable to breach the Dreams FC defence.

The win moves Dreams FC to 14th place, with two outstanding matches that could further improve their standing.

Karela United, meanwhile, are just a point above the relegation zone in 15th place.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more