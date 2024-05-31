2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 2-0 Nations FC

Hearts of Oak made a quick recovery of their recent slumber in the Ghana Premier League after seeing off Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

The Phobians returned to winning ways after two quick first goals ensured their triumph over the newly-promoted outfit in the matchday 32 fixture ending their back-to-back losses.

The deserving 2-0 victory is crucial for Hearts in the relegation dogfight as they move five points clear off the danger zone on the league standings.

Club's top scorer this season, Hamza Issah and Ivorian import Kassim Cisse scored in the space of seven minutes to grab the maximum points for the Phobians.

Cisse opened the scoring of the match in the 7th minute after connecting a beautiful cross from left-back Dennis Nkrumah Korsah.

The Rainbow club doubled their advantage in the match a few moments later after Hamza got his 14th goal of the campaign when he found the back of the net after receiving a pass from Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange.

Nations have their hopes for the premiership title faded out following Friday's defeat. They have now lost each of their last five matches on the road without scoring a goal.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey's team are now trailing the league leaders FC Samartex 1996 by seven points with two games left for the season to end.