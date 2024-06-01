2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Legon Cities deepened Bofoakwa Tano's relegation woes after recording a narrow win over the Hunters at the Theater of Dreams on Saturday, June 1 2024.

Mohammed Alidu's 30th minute strike was the difference when both teams clashed for their premier league matchday 32 fixture.

Alidu produced a moment of magic on the half-hour mark to put his in front in an evenly-contested first half.

The 19-year-old midfielder lofted the ball over a diving Emmanuel Kobi in post who failed to reach the ball before it hit the back of the net.

The Royals held on to that solitary goal after recess to seal all three points which moved them to 9th on the league standings with 44 points.

The win seems to have confirmed Legon Cities' place in next season's premier league competition.

However, Bofo's quest for survival has been dealt a huge blow as they remain in 17th position with 33 points. They are still winless away from the Sunyani Coronation Park.

It will take a miracle for Eduafo and his men to avoid the drop as they find themselves in a precarious position.

Their next game is at home to Berekum Chelsea.

Legon Cities are also away to Heart of Lions for their next match.