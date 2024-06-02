2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Medeama 0-1 Heart of Lions

Medeama have been dethroned as Ghana Premier League champions after their late fight to retain the crown was ended by Heart of Lions on Sunday in Tarkwa.

Heart of Lions secured a 1-0 victory, their fourth straight win, effectively ending Medeama's hopes as Samartex clinched their first-ever title.

Both teams fought hard, but Ebenezer Abban made the difference from the penalty spot, securing a massive win for the Lions in their fight for survival.

Abban scored in the 96th minute, after initially missing a penalty, to give Lions the crucial edge.

With this result, Medeama will now aim to finish second, while Lions need just one more win to confirm their stay in the league.