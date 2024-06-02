2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report- Nsoatreman FC 1-1 Accra Lions

Accra Lions shared the spoils with FA Cup finalist Nsoatreman FC after a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Nana Koronmansah II Park in Nsoatre.

The host got off to a brilliant start after Collins Kudjo gave them a sixth-minute lead but the visitors levelled through Bernald Kese before half-time.

Nsoatreman quickly established their intentions after Adu Kwabena Meider tried to find his way early in the match only to be fouled, with the freekick resulting in the arms of goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

However, their early pressure counted after a cross from Stephen Diyuo found the head of Kudjo, who made no mistake to give his side the lead.

Accra Lions responded twenty minutes later after warming themselves into the game following a brilliant play by Dominic Amponsah, who found Kesse for the leveller.

Blessing Asuman of Accra Lions was then denied three minutes later by a finger-tip save from Nsoareman goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu.

The host almost took the lead before half time but Owusu came to the rescue of Accra Lions.

After the break, Nsoatreman pushed more men forward with Kwabena Meider, Eric Bonsu and Issaka Mohammed trying their luck.

But Accra Lions were equal to the task as coach Ibrahim Tanko rang in a couple of changes including an early second-half introduction of Issa Ibrahim for Remember Boateng.

Despite the flurry of attack, Accra Lions held their own and created decent chances as well to ensure they returned to Accra with a valuable point.