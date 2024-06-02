2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report– Samartex 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Samartex FC secured their first premier league title following their narrow win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, June 2 2024.

Emmanuel Mammah’s strike on the stroke of half time which was the only goal of the match ensured the Timber Giants took a seven-point lead atop the league standings to become champions for the first time in the top flight.

The Timber Giants have reached this remarkable feat with two games to end the season.

The Miners withstood pressure from their hosts but wilted under pressure just before the break as Mammah broke the deadlock Samartex.

After recess, the game had to be temporarily halted by the officials due to a soggy pitch following a heavy downpour.

Samartex held on after the break to claim all three points and their first ever league title.

Gold Stars are in 11th position with 43 points but Manso will be pleased with his team’s performance given the precarious position they found themselves when he took over.