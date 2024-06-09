2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Nsoatreman FC

Aduana Stars will face off against Nsoatreman FC in their last home match of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season, which will take place at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

After a recent loss to Bechem United, Aduana are determined to make a comeback against Nsoatreman in the 33rd matchday clash.

Having won the league title twice, Aduana have had a mixed performance in their last five games with two losses, two wins, and one draw.

Currently holding the second spot on the league standings, Aduana are determined to secure a win in their remaining games to maintain their position after losing out to FC Samartex 1996 for the league title.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman is aiming to end the season on a high note and secure a respectable position in the league by getting maximum points in their last two games.

In their last five matches, Nsoatreman has only managed one win, two draws, and two losses.

After a tie in their previous game, coach Maxwell Konadu and his team are taking their game against Aduana seriously as they hope to end the season on a positive note.

Sitting at eighth place on the league standings with 46 points, Nsoatreman has faced Aduana three times in the Ghana Premier League since February 2023.

With two wins and one loss, Nsoatreman holds a better head-to-head record against the Ogya Boys.