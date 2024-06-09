2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. Berekum Chelsea

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, the Sunyani Coronation Park will host a match between Bofoakwe Tano and Berekum Chelsea in the 33rd round of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League.

The returnees to the Ghanaian top flight after 14 years, Bofoakwo, have unfortunately been relegated in just one season.

They will be looking to regain some dignity and improve their form before their FA Cup final against Nsoatreman FC, which will take place later in the month.

Despite going down already from the top-flight, Bofoakwa hopes to give home fans a victory for the last time before the season closes.

Currently situated in 17th place with 33 points, Bofoakwa will face off against 7th-placed Chelsea, who have accumulated 47 points so far.

The Bibires will move to 3rd place on the standings if they navigate a victory over Bofoakwa in Sunday’s encounter.

With their last game happening at home next week, Chelsea could finish the season with a top four place.

In their last 6 home matches across all leagues, Bofoakwa secured 3 wins, while Chelsea suffered 3 losses in their last five Ghana Premier League fixtures.

Looking back at their previous encounters, Bofoakwa and Chelsea have only met once in the league, resulting in a goalless draw.