2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – Heart of Lions vs. Legon Cities

Heart of Lions will host Legon Cities at the Kpando Sports Stadium for their fixture in the penultimate round of matches in the premier league on Sunday, June 9 2024.

Both teams have not completely escaped relegation with Lions in 14th position on the standings while Cities who are three points richer are in 9th position.

The relegation battle is far from over for the two teams who could slip into the danger zone if they fail to win their remaining two matches.

This makes Sunday’s match a must-win for either side given the packed nature of the league table.

Bashiru Hayford has done a remarkable job since taking over as head coach after winching Lions from the root of the table and would aim to complete it by extending their stay in the top flight.

Lions have managed to turn the Kpando Sports Stadium into a â€˜den’ since their return to their home ground which makes them favourites to grab all three points.

They have not lost a home game this year and this does not bode well for the visitors.

The Royals, on the other hand have not won an away match this year and only RTU have lost more games on the road than Fabin’s side this season.

They would have to be at their best if they want leave Kpando with at least a point.