2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – Nations FC vs. Bechem United

Fourth-placed Nations FC will welcome Bechem United to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for premier league business on Sunday, June 9 2024.

Despite having an impressive debut top flight campaign, Nations have lost steam towards the end of the season as they have won just one of their last eight matches.

Mingle’s side will aim for a strong finish and a return to winning ways when they host sixth-placed Bechem United on Sunday.

The Hunters are on 47 points on the league standing, one point behind Nations, and a win for either side would determine where they finish on the log in the final day.

Nations still hold the record of the only unbeaten team at home this season and wouldn’t want to lose it in the penultimate round of matches.

The Abrankese-based team would definitely close out the season with a win at home.

Bechem have won just two away games this term and their last away win was a 4-0 win against Karela back in December last year.

This makes the Hunters the most unlikely opponents to hand the premier league first timers their first defeat.

Mingle would want to protect his unbeaten run and will urge his men to go all out in this game to pick all three points.

Seth Osei and his charges would have to deploy every weapon in their armory if they want to cause an upset.