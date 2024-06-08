2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-0 Dreams FC

Bernard Kesse scored a second-half winner as Accra Lions defeated Dreams FC in the penultimate game of the season in the Ghana Premier League.

The winger broke the deadlock after firing past Dreams FC's goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi from inside the box.

Accra Lions came close early in the game after Dominic Amponsah sent in a cross which almost resulted in an own goal before Dreams FC had a chance to settle from a freekick at the edge of their opponent's box, but Issah Aziz's strike hit the wall.

The hosts almost broke the deadlock moments later after a swift play on the left saw Mohammed Yahaya lay the ball to David Oduro, who cut back for Seidu Sadat with the midfielder striking at goal but missed by inches.

Just before half-time, John Antwi rose high to head a cross from Eric Danso but it did not trouble Accra Lions' goalkeeper Daniel Afful.

After the break Dominic Amponsah struck the post following a quick start by Accra Lions.

The pressure from the hosts paid off on the hour mark after Bernard Kesse broke the deadlock following a move on the left which saw the striker receive a pass in the box and made no mistake with his left foot.

A minute later, Lions nearly doubled their lead after Yahaya was served in the box but his first control let him down.

Dreams FC responded on the other end but could not find the back of the net.

The visitors produced a late onslaught as they chased an equaliser but Afful made a great save with five minutes remaining.

Accra Lions had one last opportunity through Abdul Shakun but the winger faltered.