2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Aduana Stars 2-2 Nsoatreman FC

Aduana Stars faced off against Nsoatreman FC in their last home game of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the fire boys' hopes for a victory, Nsoatreman proved to be a formidable opponent, resulting in a tie between the two teams.

In a thrilling showdown, Nsoatreman was reduced to 10 men, but this did not deter Maxwell Konadu and his team from showing resilience and determination, managing to secure a point while playing away.

In a match filled with suspense, midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar and Daniel Afadzwu were both sent off in the 52nd and 54th minutes, respectively.

The visitors took an early lead with a goal from Kwabena Meider just 12 minutes into the game, followed by another by Mohammed Abdul Rahaman six minutes later.

However, just five minutes before halftime, Issaka Mohammed scored for Aduana Stars, narrowing the gap.

After the halftime break, it was Yussif Alhassan Chibsah who found the back of the net for Aduana Stars, converting a penalty kick and ensuring a draw for the Ogya boys.

With this result, Aduana have dropped to the third spot on the league table with 50 points, while Nsoatreman maintains their position at eighth with 47 points.

Nsoatreman will conclude their Ghana Premier League season this weekend against Nations FC, while Aduana will face Dreams FC in an away game.