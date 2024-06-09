2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Bofoakwa Tano 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over already relegated Bofoakwa Tano FC in match week 33 of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday.

The win lifts Chelsea to fourth place with 50 points, while Bofoakwa remains second from the bottom with 33 points.

The game's only goal was scored by Stephen Amankona in the 86th minute, extending his lead in the goal scorers' chart to 17 goals.

The defeat is a setback for Bofoakwa ahead of their FA Cup final game against Nsoatreman FC later this month.

Despite their relegation, Bofoakwa will aim to finish the season on a high note when they face Asante Kotoko SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 16, 2024.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will host Heart of Lions at the Golden City Park in their final game of the season.

Heart of Lions needs a significant result to avoid relegation, making the encounter a thrilling finale to the season.

The win over Bofoakwa keeps Chelsea's momentum going, and they will look to build on this performance in their final game.