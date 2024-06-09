2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Heart of Lions 2-0 Legon Cities

Heart of Lions boosted their chance of extending their stay in the premier league after recording a 2-0 win over Legon Cities at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 9 2024.

A goal in either half by Christian Agyenim Boateng and Ebenezer Abban gave Lions huge hopes of avoiding relegation after a difficult start to the season.

Boateng broke the deadlock on 40 minutes for the hosts who went into the break into with that slender lead.

After recess, Abban gave Lions the cushion they craved after they dominated play by netting his team's second on 59 minutes.

The win moves Bashiru Hayford's side to 11th on the league standings level on 44 points with the visitors.

Cities are in 12th position on the league standing as their poor away run has been their bane this season.

Lions are away to Berekum Chelsea for their final game while Legon Cities will host Gold Stars.