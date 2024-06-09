2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 0-0 Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, in a must-win game for both sides who are in danger of being relegated.

The Mantse derby produced no winner but wasn't without controversy as the Phobians had a chance taken away by the referee.

A mistake by Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare allowed Hearts of Oak an opportunity, with the first shot blocked and the rebound not counted because the referee whistled to end the half. Hearts of Oak fans were visibly incensed by the decision.

Hearts of Oak last minute chance against Great Olympics. pic.twitter.com/ayQy2dvp50 â€” Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) June 9, 2024

It was an evenly balanced game, with possession (50%) and goal attempts equally matched at three apiece, resulting in a stalemate.

The result means both sides must win their last games of the season to stay in the league. Hearts of Oak must beat Bechem United away, while Olympics face relegated Real Tamale United in Accra.