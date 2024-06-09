2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Karela United 4-2 Samartex

Karela United emerged victorious in a thrilling contest against league champions Samartex Nalerigu on Sunday.

The game ended 4-2 in favour of Karela, boosting their survival hopes with just one game to go.

Karela showed more purpose while Samartex seemed to be still celebrating their historic achievement of winning the league for the first time.

Samartex had secured the championship by beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 last week and will be honoured in their final home match next week.

Karela, knowing a defeat would end their hopes of survival, took control from the onset.

They scored in the 26th minute through Welbeck Takyi and doubled their lead with a penalty converted by midfielder Abdul Latif just before halftime.

Samartex responded with a goal after the break thanks to Seidu Abubakar, but Takyi scored again to restore Karela's two-goal cushion.

Another goal from Samartex set up a nervy finale, but Solomon Aboagye's late strike sealed the win for Karela.

Karela will need to avoid defeat in their last game against Medeama in Tarkwa to stay in the league.