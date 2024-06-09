2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Nations FC 1-1 Bechem United

Nations FC will end the season as the only unbeaten team at home after playing out a 1-1 draw game with Bechem Un at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, June 9 2024.

The premier league debutants raced into a 17th minute lead through Asamoah Boateng who scored from a sleek team move.

The hosts could however not hold on to go into the break with their narrow lead.

Ebenezer Abban struck at the stroke of half time to restore parity for the visitors.

The second half was evenly-contested and failed to produce any more goals.

Nations are now in 5th position with 49 points.

The Hunters have 48 points and are 7th on the league log.

Nations will travel to Nsoatreman on the final day of the season while Bechem will host Hearts of Oak.