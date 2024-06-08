2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Real Tamale United 0-2 Asante Kotoko

Real Tamale United (RTU)'s relegation was confirmed on Saturday afternoon after they lost to Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

Entering the contest with slim survival hopes, RTU did themselves no favours by losing to the Porcupine Warriors.

RTU struggled for most of the game, with Kotoko holding the upper hand and capitalising in the second half.

In the absence of Steven Mukwala, who is on international duty with Uganda, forward Peter Amidu Acquah broke the deadlock in the 58th minute.

Bernard Somuah doubled the lead in the 86th minute, securing the win for Kotoko. Key substitutions included Michael Kyei Dwamena, Bernard Somuah, and Sherif Mohammed, who brought fresh energy into the game.

RTU, positioned 18th with 31 points before the match, struggled to find their rhythm. In contrast, Kotoko, now with 46 points, moved up from 10th place.

RTU will face Dreams FC in an outstanding game before their season finale against Accra Great Olympics.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will host Bofoakwa Tano in their next match at the Baba Yara Stadium, hoping to end the season on a high after a torrid campaign.