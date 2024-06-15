2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview – Asante Kotoko vs Bofoakwa Tano

Both Asante Kotoko and Bofoakwa Tano prepare to meet in the final matchday of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, seeking victory at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Bofoakwa Tano aim to salvage some positivity heading into the upcoming MTN FA Cup final set against Nsoatreman later in the month.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko, who are safe from relegation but out of contention for the top four, will seek to end their challenging season with a victory.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a trophyless campaign and will look to conclude with a win to lift spirits.

Asante Kotoko has been in good form at home, securing wins in eight consecutive games at Baba Yara Stadium.

Conversely, Bofoakwa Tano have struggled recently, failing to win any of their last five matches and recording no victories on the road.

Historically, Asante Kotoko have had the upper hand against Bofoakwa Tano, having not lost in their last three meetings.

The encounter promises to be a competitive affair as both teams aim to finish their respective seasons on a positive note, albeit with different motivations and objectives.