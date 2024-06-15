2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak will once again find themselves battling for survival on the final day of the Ghana Premier League season as they face Bechem United in a crucial matchday 34 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The Phobians have experienced this precarious situation before. Last season, they needed to avoid defeat and rely on other results to ensure their survival.

This time, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara's men lie 15th on the table, just a point above the relegation zone, with one slot left to complete the list of clubs facing demotion.

Hearts of Oak's recent performances have been less than impressive. They have only managed three wins in their last ten matches, losing six and drawing once. In their last four games, the Phobians have secured just one win, making their upcoming clash with Bechem United even more critical.

Their most recent outing saw them play to a goalless draw against city rivals Great Olympics, another team fighting for survival, who must win against Real Tamale United on Sunday to secure their stay in the league. The draw highlighted Hearts of Oak's struggles, as they head into this decisive match with a poor away record, having won just once in their last five games on the road.

Adding to their challenge, Bechem United have been formidable at home, losing only once in their last 14 matches. However, Hearts of Oak can take some solace in their past performances against Bechem United, as both of their wins over the Hunters have come on away grounds.

This match promises to be a crucial one for both sides. For Hearts of Oak, the current situation serves as a stark reminder of the harsh reality of their position. They must summon their fighting spirit and deliver a strong performance to secure their place in the Ghana Premier League for another season. The Phobians' fans will be hoping for a repeat of last season's great escape, but the team will need to overcome significant obstacles to achieve this.