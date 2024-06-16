2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Heart of Lions

Berekum Chelsea is gearing up for a highly anticipated match against Heart of Lions at Golden City Park on Sunday, June 15, 2024.

With the Ghana Premier League reaching its final stages, this clash in week 34 is crucial for both teams.

Lions are determined to secure their spot in the league and avoid relegation on the last day of the season.

On the other hand, Chelsea, with an impressive record of 11 wins in 16 home games, aims to continue their dominant home performance.

However, Lions have struggled on their travels, facing defeat in half of their last six away matches in the Premier League.

In previous meetings, Chelsea have been on the losing end in three out of six encounters with Lions.

This is expected to be a closely contested game, as both teams have strong defensive records.

Chelsea have only conceded an average of 0.7 goals in their last ten home matches, while Lions has conceded an average of 0.67 goals in their last three away games.

It's sure to be an exhilarating match between these two fierce competitors.

Chelsea talisman Stephen Amankona is expected to round up the season with another goal as top scorer of the championship.