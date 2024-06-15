2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview – Dreams FC vs Aduana FC 

Dreams FC host Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu for the final match of the Ghana Premier League season. Both sides will be looking to finish the campaign with a win.

Dreams come into the match on a high after a resounding 8-1 victory over Real Tamale United, securing their top-flight status for next season. However, the win is under some cloud due to RTU's use of unregistered players.

Despite their struggles this season, which saw them fall short of defending the MTN FA Cup and miss out on the title race, Dreams have a chance to end the year on a positive note. Their recent form at home is impressive, with Dreams scoring in their last 12 home games and conceding no more than one goal in their last three.

Aduana Stars, on the other hand, will be disappointed after falling short in the title race. They were contenders for much of the season but ultimately lost ground to first-time champions Samartex. Aduana's away form hasn't been great either, with the team failing to score two or more goals in their last five away matches.

Head-to-head, both teams have won five of their last 11 meetings, with only one draw. Additionally, Dreams' strong home form and Aduana's struggles on the road suggest a potential edge for the Dawu-based club.

This match promises to be an entertaining end to the season, with both teams aiming to finish on a high. Dreams will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage and recent form, while Aduana will be determined to avoid defeat.