2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview- FC Samartex vs Accra Lions

FC Samartex 1996 will welcome second-place Accra Lions on the final day of the season before their coronation as champions of Ghana.

The Samreboi-based club won the Ghana Premier League for the first time with three games remaining after an outstanding campaign. Samartex will be hoping to crown the season in style when they face Lions, who have also been in fine form.

Despite losing three of their last five games, Samartex have been solid at home, winning their last two matches at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Meanwhile, Lions head into the game with just a defeat in their last five matches.

However, their record against The Timbers has not been the best, as they are yet to win a Premier League match against Samartex.

In three meetings, Samartex have won two and drawn one against the Accra-based club.

Meanwhile, the game on Sunday will also be a celebration for the club with Ghana's Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy, billed to perform.