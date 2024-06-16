2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs. Bibiani Gold Stars

Legon Cities return to the El Wak Sports Stadium to host Bibiani Gold Stars for their final game of the season on Sunday, June 16 2024.

The Royals may have just survived relegation but would have to win at home to seal their spot in the top flight next season.

Only champions elect, Samartex and Aduana Stars have won more home games than Fabin’s team this term which makes a win over Gold Stars highly possible.

Cities have won their last four home matches and would aim for a strong finish to avoid being dragged into the relegation mire on the final day.

Thirteenth-placed Cities are just a point above Karela who are a candidate for relegation and any final day slip-up could spell doom for Fabin and his charges.

Gold Stars are 10th on the league standings with 46 points, two above their hosts and wouldn’t have to worry about relegation on Sunday.

Frimpong Manso has managed to secure top flight football next season but the Miners have had a poor run on the road after recording just one win away from Dun’s Park.

Legon Cities are strong at home and it is hard to see Gold Stars picking up a win in Accra.

Cities would only have to avoid defeat at home to ensure their safety and with Fabin’s experience he would manage this game to get the desired results.