2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview – Nsoatreman FC vs. Nations FC

Nsoatreman FC will end the season at the Nana Koromansah Park where they host Nations FC on Sunday, June 16 2024.

With the premier league already decided and both teams safe from relegation, it will be a matter of who finishes above the other at the end of the season.

Fifth-placed Nations are two points richer than their hosts who are in eighth position on the league standings.

Nsoatreman would leapfrog Nations on the league log with a win while victory for the visitors would ensure they finish above their hosts.

Both teams seem to have suffered the same fate in the second round of the campaign as they lost steam when it mattered the most.

Nsoatreman have recorded three wins in their last ten games while Nations have won two matches in that same period. They have both also failed their last three matches.

The hosts have recorded eight home wins this term while the visitors are the only unbeaten side at home in the top flight but they have won just four times on the road.

Mingle’s team may not have any realistic chance of beating their hosts but given the current form of both teams, anything is possible in this game.