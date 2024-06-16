2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report – Bechem United 2-3 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak narrowly avoided relegation with a thrilling 3-2 victory against Bechem United on the final day of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians entered the match knowing that anything less than a win would see them drop out of the top flight.

The tension was palpable as Bechem United took the lead in the 29th minute through Emmanuel Owusu at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

However, Hearts of Oak quickly responded, equalising three minutes later when Kofi Agbesimah's close-range header found the back of the net, rekindling their hopes of survival.

Bechem United restored their lead in the 59th minute with a goal from Bismark Edjeodji, putting Hearts of Oak on the brink of relegation once more. Despite the setback, the Phobians managed to regroup and mount a dramatic comeback.

In a span of three minutes, Kelvin Asibey and Yaw Baafi scored crucial goals, sealing a 3-2 victory for Hearts of Oak. This marked the second consecutive season that the club have avoided relegation on the final day.

Hearts of Oak, the oldest club in Ghana and one of the most successful teams on the continent, will aim for a more stable and successful campaign next season. Meanwhile, Bechem United finished their season in 10th place.