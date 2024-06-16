2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 2-2 Heart of Lions

The final day of the Ghana Premier League saw Heart of Lions secure their place in the league after a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Despite a difficult start to the season where they failed to win a single game in their first ten matches, Lions managed to gather 45 points and finish 13th on the table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, who had already secured their spot for next season, had a strong start with two goals from Stephen Amankona in the 12th and 44th minutes.

However, the tide turned for Lions as they scored two crucial penalties, with Ebenezer Abban converting in the 55th minute and sealing the draw in stoppage time.

The second penalty was met with controversy as there was no apparent contact on the player.

Nevertheless, Lions have shown their resilience and determination to survive relegation and will continue to compete in the Ghana Premier League next season.

Amankona crowned the season as the league's top scorer with 19 goals after 29 appearances.