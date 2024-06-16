2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report – Dreams FC 2-1 Aduana FC

Dreams FC concluded their season with a 2-1 victory over Aduana FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday afternoon.

All three goals came in the second half. Midfielder Derrick Agyei opened the scoring for Dreams FC, followed by John Antwi, who doubled their lead.

Aduana FC managed a late consolation goal through Emmanuel Obuobi, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.

Dreams FC finish the season in 9th place, reflecting on a bittersweet year that showcased their continental brilliance despite inconsistent domestic form.

Despite an impressive run to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup, the club had a mixed domestic campaign. They failed to defend their MTN FA Cup crown.

Aduana FC secured fourth place in the league standings having challenged for the title, losing to new winners Samartex.