2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report- FC Samartex 2-0 Accra Lions

FC Samartex crowned their campaign as champions of the Ghana Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday.

A goal in each half from Emmanuel Mamah and Ebenezer Ocran ensured the Timbers celebrated their coronation with a final-day win.

The newly crowned champions wasted no time in establishing their intentions after breaking the deadlock just three minutes into the match. Mamah pounced a deflected shot in the box to fire past Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful.

The visitors were awoken by the quick goal as they took control of the match, dominating most of the possession in the first half but failed to find an equalizer.

After the break, both sides made a couple of substitutions as Accra Lions chased an equalizer while Samartex needed a second goal.

Late in the game, a pass from the Accra Lions goalkeeper was intercepted by Ocran, who turned his marker Mohammed Shawkan before firing past Afful.