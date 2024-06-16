2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report – Kotoko 3-1 Bofoakwa Tano

Asante Kotoko concluded their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign on a high note, securing an impressive 3-1 victory over Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.

In the matchday 34 encounter, Bofoakwa Tano, already relegated, played for pride, while the Porcupine Warriors aimed to end their season on a positive note.

Taking full advantage at home, Asante Kotoko dominated the match from the start.

Kalo Ouattara opened the scoring in the first minute, setting the tone for Prosper Ogum's men.

Yahaya Baba doubled the lead in the 17th minute, and Peter Acqua added a third, making a strong statement on the final day of the season.

Despite a consolation goal from Aihassan Ali in the 78th minute for the visitors, it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

The victory propelled Kotoko to sixth place on the league table, concluding a topsy-turvy season. After 34 matches, the Porcupine Warriors accumulated 49 points, showcasing their resilience and determination in the final stretch of the campaign.

Asante Kotoko's strong finish provides a solid foundation for the next season, as they aim to build on their performances and strive for greater success in the Ghana Premier League.