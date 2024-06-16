2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report – Legon Cities 1-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Legon Cities ended their premier league campaign at the El Wak Sports Stadium as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday, June 16 2024.

A goal in either half ensured that the spoils were shared by both teams who have guaranteed their spot in the top flight for next season.

Fredrick Akakut opened the scoring for the hosts on 13 minutes and Fabin’s side went into the break with that narrow lead.

After recess, Oleva Mohammed netted the equalizer for the Miners in the 78th minute to secure a point for his team.

Gold Stars end the campaign in 11th position with 47 points while Cities finish two points behind the Miners in 15th position.