2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report- Medeama SC 0-1 Karela United

Karela United recorded a vital 1-0 win at Medeama SC to secure their top-flight status on the final day of the 2023024 Ghana Premier League season.

Abdul Basit's 83rd minute strike separated the two teams at the Akoon Community park.

The famous feat in the mining town of Tarkwa means Karela United have secured another top-flight status after beating the drop.

Karela knew their work was cut out for them as only a win could guarantee their stay in the top-fight and they did just what was required as they delivered a famous victory in Tarkwa.

United ended the season above Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions and Legon Cities in 12th position.

Medeama SC, who have been dethroned as champions, finished in 8th position on the league table.