2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report – Nsoatreman FC 1-1 Nations FC

Nsoatreman FC recorded a narrow win over Nations FC in their last game of the season at the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday, June 16 2024.

Kwabena Adu Meider’s goal was enough to return the hosts to winning ways after failing to win in their last three matches.

Meider broke the deadlock in the 15th minute and Maxwell Konadu team held on in an evenly contested match to grab all three points.

The win also confirmed that Nsotreman finished the season just a point above the visitors on the league standings.

Nsaotreman occupy 5th position with 50 points while Nations ended their debut campaign in 7th position.

Both Mingle and Konadu will however be unhappy with how their teams lost steam when it mattered most.