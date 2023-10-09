2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Asante Kotoko

Accra Lions will be hoping for their first-ever Ghana Premier League win against Asante Kotoko on Monday when they welcome the Kumasi giants to the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra-based club have had a good start to the season, and are unbeaten in three matches. Lions have won a game and drawn two matches on the road.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are yet to record a win in the new campaign, having lost one game and drawn their two home matches.

The Porcupine Warriors, however, have a good record against Accra Lions, having win three and drawn only one of their four meetings.

Accra Lions will be boosted by the return of several of their first team players who missed the game in Berekum. Evans Botchway, Dominic Amponsah and Baba Apiigah.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will count on the returning Justice Blay, having been out with an injury since the start of the campaign.

Both clubs have added some fresh faces to their squad in hopes of having a good season.

The match at the Accra Sports Stadium promises to be epic as both Kotoko and Accra Lions seek to collect all three points.